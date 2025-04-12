Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of BATS BSEP opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $157.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.70. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $44.23.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

