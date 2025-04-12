Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,299 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,498.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

