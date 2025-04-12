Cerity Partners LLC Sells 165,955 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 581,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,955 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NU by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NU by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in NU by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in NU by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

NU Stock Performance

NYSE NU opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

