Cerity Partners LLC Sells 438 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,302,000 after acquiring an additional 102,311 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.