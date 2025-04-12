Cerity Partners LLC Sells 725 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI opened at $421.61 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.98 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $430.81 and a 200 day moving average of $457.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.