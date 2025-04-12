CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Shares of CF opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

