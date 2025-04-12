Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.79.

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $220.23 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $152.88 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,220,858,000 after buying an additional 243,418 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,126,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $886,664,000 after purchasing an additional 379,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,599,000 after purchasing an additional 450,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $629,197,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,696,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,907,000 after purchasing an additional 448,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Free Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.