Christopher Richard Anzalone Sells 50,800 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,800 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $583,692.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,921,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,055,219.95. The trade was a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 40,322 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $406,042.54.

On Thursday, March 13th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $774,974.75.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 133,333 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $2,269,327.66.

Shares of ARWR opened at $11.79 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARWR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,354,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 516,569 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 5,232,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,362,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,426,000 after buying an additional 26,171 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,622,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

