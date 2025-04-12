Cim Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,594 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.3% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 5.2 %

IEFA opened at $73.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $78.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

