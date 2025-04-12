Cim Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cim Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 183,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 40,951 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,863,898.55. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 302,785 shares of company stock worth $30,503,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $103.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of 280.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 854.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

