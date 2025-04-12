Citigroup Cuts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $60.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TREX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Trex from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Shares of TREX opened at $54.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. Trex has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.94.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at $105,505.40. This trade represents a 45.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 18.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Trex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,954,000 after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Trex by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Trex by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

