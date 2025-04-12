Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Stock Price

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $335.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $337.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.82.

GD opened at $276.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.48 and its 200-day moving average is $273.77. General Dynamics has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. This represents a 37.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $459,201.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,224. This trade represents a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

