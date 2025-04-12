Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,279 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 252,802 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,723 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Glj Research reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $105,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,952.32. This represents a 68.86 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin bought 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,074.90. This trade represents a 3.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $243,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.9 %

CLF stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $22.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

