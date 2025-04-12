Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,988.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $5,284,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $326,648.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,688 shares in the company, valued at $23,131,082.08. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,973 shares of company stock valued at $73,056,260 over the last three months. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NET. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $105.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.56 and a beta of 1.59. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.24 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

