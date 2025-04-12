CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $279.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $269.00 to $279.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CME. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $261.54 on Friday. CME Group has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $273.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. Analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.71%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,980. This trade represents a 31.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 11,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $2,888,378.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,085.45. The trade was a 34.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,076 shares of company stock worth $6,871,496 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 570.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

