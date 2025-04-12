CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price target on CNX Resources and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNX

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 3,220.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 106,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 102,923 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 32,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.