Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of CGO stock opened at C$55.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.17. Cogeco has a twelve month low of C$46.25 and a twelve month high of C$65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 605.15, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$523.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.34.

Cogeco Inc is a telecommunications company. The company has two reportable operating segments, namely Canadian broadband services and American broadband services. The Canadian and American broadband services segments provide a wide range of Internet, video, and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business services across their coverage areas.

