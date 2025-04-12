Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.
Cogeco Stock Up 0.3 %
Cogeco Company Profile
Cogeco Inc is a telecommunications company. The company has two reportable operating segments, namely Canadian broadband services and American broadband services. The Canadian and American broadband services segments provide a wide range of Internet, video, and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business services across their coverage areas.
