Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Insider Sells £60,009.60 in Stock

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,120 ($14.66), for a total value of £60,009.60 ($78,546.60).

Cohort Stock Down 1.7 %

CHRT opened at GBX 1,130 ($14.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of £512.91 million, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,153.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,064.99. Cohort plc has a one year low of GBX 720 ($9.42) and a one year high of GBX 1,298 ($16.99).

Cohort Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

About Cohort

Cohort plc (www.cohortplc.com) is the parent company of six innovative, agile and responsive businesses based in the UK, Germany and Portugal, providing a wide range of services and products for domestic and export customers in defence and related markets.

Chess Technologies, through its operating businesses Chess Dynamics and Vision4ce, offers surveillance, tracking and fire-control systems to the defence and security markets.

