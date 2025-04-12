Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,261,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,919,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,204,000 after purchasing an additional 893,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,576,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,185,000 after buying an additional 495,163 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,152,000 after buying an additional 245,468 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,055,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,178,000 after buying an additional 243,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,039.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,999.22. The trade was a 19.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

