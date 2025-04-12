Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 270.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 399,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after buying an additional 62,187 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,048,000 after acquiring an additional 618,096 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 135,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG opened at $25.97 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.