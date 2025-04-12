Cornerstone Enterprises LLC Buys 698 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cornerstone Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.3% of Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.69, for a total value of $21,721,069.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.77, for a total transaction of $250,596.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,125,777.76. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 487,453 shares of company stock worth $326,680,904. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $543.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $628.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $770.00 price target (up from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $811.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $765.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.38.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

