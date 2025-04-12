Cornerstone Enterprises LLC Buys Shares of 4,903 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cornerstone Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,903 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Fortinet accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,115,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,435,550,000 after buying an additional 730,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,440,648,000 after purchasing an additional 387,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,388,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $724,048,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $123.00 target price on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.77.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,384,617.36. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. This trade represents a 9.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,988 shares of company stock worth $59,094,530 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $97.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

