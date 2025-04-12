Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

NYSE COTY opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -518.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Coty has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. Analysts predict that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coty by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,043,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,696,000 after acquiring an additional 251,964 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,165,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 693,961 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 201,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 42,295 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Coty by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

