Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $22,642,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,972,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,558 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3,248.6% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,813,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,190,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,302,000 after buying an additional 1,374,788 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in StoneCo by 327.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,580,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after buying an additional 1,210,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 16.02%. Research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

