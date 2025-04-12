Covestor Ltd Buys 547 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 74.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,283,000 after purchasing an additional 599,610 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $8,420,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average is $99.15.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.42.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

