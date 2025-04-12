Covestor Ltd Has $138,000 Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 901.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Crane were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,695,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $712,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Crane by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $216,246,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $144,961,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Crane by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 772,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,266,000 after buying an additional 72,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 619.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 430,201 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $140.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.13. Crane has a 12-month low of $127.04 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane Increases Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crane

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $392,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,354.48. The trade was a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crane

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.