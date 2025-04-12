Covestor Ltd Sells 132 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 525 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.11.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.7 %

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $158.67 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.81 and a 1-year high of $312.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.89 and a 200-day moving average of $242.38.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

