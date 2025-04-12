Covestor Ltd Sells 132 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 525 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates
In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.7 %
Manhattan Associates stock opened at $158.67 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.81 and a 1-year high of $312.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.89 and a 200-day moving average of $242.38.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
