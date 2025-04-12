Covestor Ltd Sells 92 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $491.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.95 and a 52-week high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael J. Petro bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $454.37 per share, with a total value of $249,903.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,514.45. This represents a 6.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,425. This trade represents a 27.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

