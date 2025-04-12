Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Major Shareholder Gmt Capital Corp Acquires 31,800 Shares

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp bought 31,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,186,458.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,484,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,678,040. This trade represents a 1.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

On Friday, April 4th, Gmt Capital Corp purchased 105,900 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.94 per share, with a total value of $3,806,046.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 5.1 %

CBRL opened at $40.97 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,901.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 45,068 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 223,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $3,990,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.