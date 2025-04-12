Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average is $109.90. Crocs has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,516.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,480 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,126,000 after buying an additional 577,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $62,221,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Crocs by 30,778.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 456,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,055,000 after acquiring an additional 455,515 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,309,000 after acquiring an additional 429,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

