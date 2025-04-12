Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle stock opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.88.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

