Crux Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.21.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. This represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $123.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $214.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.82.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.