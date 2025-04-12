Crux Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Crux Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. LM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,507,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $490.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $525.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

