Crux Wealth Advisors Invests $455,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,959 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,708,000 after purchasing an additional 523,244 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Burney Co. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 665.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after acquiring an additional 127,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.21.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $139.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,376.32. The trade was a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock worth $5,047,052 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

