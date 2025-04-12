Crux Wealth Advisors Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000. Motorola Solutions accounts for 1.1% of Crux Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $421.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.98 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $430.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.27.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

