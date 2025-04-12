Crux Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,479,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

