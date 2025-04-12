Crux Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,847 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Devon Energy

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.