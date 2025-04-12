Crux Wealth Advisors Takes $1.04 Million Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $28.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.62. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $31.08.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

