DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) vs. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Financial Analysis

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -205.62% -72.16% -40.74% Sonoma Pharmaceuticals -26.82% -68.98% -26.39%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $27.04 million 1.12 -$59.43 million ($0.62) -1.17 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals $13.97 million 0.26 -$4.84 million ($4.02) -0.57

This table compares DarioHealth and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DarioHealth. DarioHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DarioHealth and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

DarioHealth currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 106.73%. Given DarioHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of DarioHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DarioHealth beats Sonoma Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health. The company offers Dario Evolve, a metabolic solution to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, pre-diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Move, which address most common musculoskeletal conditions; Dario Elevate, a behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; and Dario One, a full suite of chronic condition management solution; and Dario blood glucose monitoring systems. It also provides native devices, such as glucose meter, blood pressure cuff, digital scale, and biofeedback sensor device, as well as live coaching services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis. It also provides Gramaderm for the treatment of topical mild to moderate acne; Microcyn, a HOCl-based topical line of products designed to stimulate expedited healing by targeting a wide range of pathogens; Ocucyn eyelid and eyelash cleanser; Microdacyn60 oral care solution for the treatment of mouth and throat infections; and Podiacyn, a foot care product. In addition, the company offers MicrocynAH, an HOCl-based solution designed to relieve common symptoms of hot spots, scratches, skin rashes post-surgical sites, and irritated animal skin for healing; MicrocynVS, a veterinarian-strength animal care product used in vet clinics and animal hospitals; Nanocyn, a hospital-grade disinfectant; Acuicyn, an antimicrobial prescription solution for the treatment of blepharitis and the daily hygiene of eyelids and lashes; MucoClyns for the use in emergencies and safe to use on mucous membranes, cuts, abrasions, burns, and body surfaces; Endocyn root canal irrigation solutions; and Sinudox for nasal irrigation. The company was formerly known as Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2016. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

