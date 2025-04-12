Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,565,732.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,862.98. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,125,021.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 427,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,796,804.20. This trade represents a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,672 shares of company stock valued at $63,344,272 over the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.67.

Datadog Trading Down 1.2 %

Datadog stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.08 and a 200-day moving average of $129.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.



