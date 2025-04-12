Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) versus Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Profitability

This table compares Deep Yellow and Maiden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A Maiden -71.58% -16.55% -2.70%

Risk & Volatility

Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maiden has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deep Yellow and Maiden”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Yellow $2.56 million 219.62 N/A N/A N/A Maiden $87.70 million 1.13 -$38.57 million ($2.03) -0.49

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Deep Yellow has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maiden.

21.8% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Maiden shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients; and underwrites risks on a retroactive basis, which provides a range of legacy services to small insurance entities. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

