Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Delcath Systems were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 37,056 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 94,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Shares of DCTH opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 338.16% and a negative net margin of 150.70%. The business had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Delcath Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

About Delcath Systems

(Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

