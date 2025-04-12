Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $145.10 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.