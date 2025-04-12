Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Dillard’s by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Stock Down 2.0 %

Dillard’s stock opened at $310.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.38. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $282.24 and a one year high of $510.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.44 EPS. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total transaction of $130,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,836.15. This trade represents a 20.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

