Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.01, but opened at $22.01. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 11,321,118 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 3.52.
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.03.
About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.
