Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.01, but opened at $22.01. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 11,321,118 shares.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 3.52.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 402.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

