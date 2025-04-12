Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) Shares Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.25 and last traded at $71.25. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.05.
Direxion High Growth ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25.
