Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 115,725 Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 115,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,258,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,058,000 after buying an additional 89,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,454,000 after acquiring an additional 33,151 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,009,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,846,000 after purchasing an additional 194,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Royal Gold
In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,612.80. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Gold
Royal Gold Stock Performance
RGLD opened at $179.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $118.00 and a one year high of $181.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.51.
Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Royal Gold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.
Royal Gold Profile
Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Gold
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Uneven Profit Takes Away From Bloom Energy’s Bullish Headlines
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.