Distillate Capital Partners LLC Invests $15.05 Million in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 84,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,046,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $4,830,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Teleflex by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,068,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $190,188,000 after acquiring an additional 347,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average of $181.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $124.66 and a 52-week high of $249.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

