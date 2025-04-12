Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New $21.59 Million Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,589,000. KLA comprises 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,756,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in KLA by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 733,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,085,000 after acquiring an additional 580,967 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 114,444.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,809,000 after purchasing an additional 342,189 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,455,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,926,000 after purchasing an additional 292,907 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of KLA by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 357,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,145,000 after purchasing an additional 226,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $850.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.28.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $670.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $705.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $694.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The firm has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.60%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,867,606.76. This trade represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.