Distillate Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,277,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,800,946,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,882,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NVR by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,356.67.

NVR opened at $7,208.31 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7,262.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8,301.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

